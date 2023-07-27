CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Football coach Sam Greiner lost a very special player on Wednesday.

“It’s very sad because you feel like you lost a family member,” said Greiner, now leading West Charlotte High School.

Former Harding University High student Trayvon Corbett died in a car crash in Kershaw County, S.C. The Charlotte resident was 24.

“You don’t ever want to see your brother, another family member, go down,” Greiner told Queen City News. “And especially before you. I’m the old man. I’m supposed to go before these guys, and you never want to see a player of this age go to heaven sooner than what you would think.”

He held a special relationship with Corbett, coaching the cornerback for three years at Harding University — including a state championship run in 2017.

Greiner says Corbett had a starter mentality from the time he started coaching there. Corbett’s prep career ended with being named the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the 4A state title game.

“Everyone respected him on the team and on the biggest stage in the state championship game,” he said. “He rose to the best player he’s ever done in his career. It was a special thing to watch. He actually had an interception in that game and some really, really critical tackles on third down just an amazing athlete on the field.”

Greiner remembers how his former staff described Corbett’s ability to retain information.

“Trayvon was someone that was like a sponge,” Greiner recalled. “Once you told him one thing one time, he was very good at perfecting that for the next time. And that speaks volumes to just the way he played the game and the person he is too. Because one of the things they’re better than what they are. Sometimes they don’t listen. They’re not a sponge. And that definitely wasn’t Trayvon. He was someone that listened, very well-spoken, very, like I said, a quiet leader, but led by example many, many times.”

But it was who he was off the field that caught everyone’s attention. Greiner describes Corbett as a quiet leader who always hung out with the cool and chill group of guys — who were also leaders on the team.

“It’s very unique,” Greiner said. “It’s different that Trayvon Corbett wasn’t very… he hung out with the Cool Vibe Group — I guess my son, Braheam Murphy that went to West Point, Malik Dunlap, Quavaris Crouch, Marcellous Harris, Martin Delgado, all these guys were some of the leaders. And Trayvon was in the midst of them.”

Greiner says he never had any issues in the classroom or outside of school, crediting Corbett’s grandmother for her role in his life.

“The best thing about his grandmother is that she prayed over him all the time,” Greiner said. “She was an amazing person. And there’s no question where Trayvon Corbett is today. We know that he’s in heaven. And I’m very happy to say that I’ll see him again one day. It’s not a goodbye, but see you later.”