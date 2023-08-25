CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s August, so high school football season is back… And so is the heat.

Friday’s scorching heat forced Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to push back the start time for all of their high school football games. Kickoff was moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“As a fan, I mean, I like it because [it’s] a little cool to watch the game. I think is really important to protect the players as best you can. It gets hot on the field. So, I mean, having it move back an hour shouldn’t hurt anybody. And I think it’s best for the players and the fans,” said Reggie Roberts.

The district says it’s taking six steps to make sure student-athletes, staff, and their families are as safe as possible in the heat.

1. Preventative Measures: We are closely monitoring weather forecasts and heat indices to anticipate extreme conditions. Our coaching and medical teams will collaborate to adjust training schedules, reschedule events, or even relocate practices, if necessary, to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

2. Hydration and Nutrition: Proper hydration and nutrition are key components of athlete safety in high-temperature environments. We’re working closely with medical professionals to provide education on the importance of staying hydrated and fueling their bodies adequately.

3. Cooling Stations and Rest Areas: During events or practices, we will set up cooling stations and designated rest areas where athletes can cool down and recover. These areas will be equipped with shade, fans, and hydration stations to ensure athletes can manage their body temperature effectively.

4. Medical Support: Our medical team will be present during high-intensity training sessions and events to monitor athletes for signs of heat-related stress or illness. We have protocols in place to address any medical concerns promptly.

5.Education and Awareness: We believe that athlete education is paramount. We will conduct workshops and informational sessions to raise awareness about the risks of extreme heat and educate athletes on recognizing early signs of heat-related issues.

6. Communication: Timely communication will be crucial. Coaches, athletes, and their families will receive regular updates about weather conditions and any adjustments to schedules to ensure everyone is well-informed and prepared.

“I think it was great, great timing because it’s much better for the people that come out here to take medicine. This is maybe too hot for some people to take medicine maybe in the summer. So I think it’s a good thing that they moved it to that time,” Terry Dalton said.