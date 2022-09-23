CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were arrested after a high-speed I-77 chase that began in Iredell County and ended in Charlotte, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaheim Vandiver is charged with a felony to flee and elude arrest, and misdemeanor speeding, among others. The passenger, Tahliya Mitchell, is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Jaheim Vandiver (left) & Tahliya Mitchell (right) (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened after authorities patrolled and located a possible domestic traveling on the freeway. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Vandiver sped off, and a pursuit began.

Deputies say they were notified the car was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.

During the chase, Vandiver drove to Exit 31 onto Langtree Road and threw a gun out of the vehicle. Other deputies were able to scoop up the firearm.

Vandiver got off at Exit 18 W.T. Harris Boulevard. As he approached the intersection of Perimeter Parkway and Reames Road in Charlotte, the car crashed into a divided median and hit a set of bushes.

A foot chase began as Vandiver got out of the vehicle, but deputies quickly established a perimeter and arrested him without incident.

Both were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Magistrate R. Imes issued Vandiver no bond and Mitchell a $1,000 secured bond.