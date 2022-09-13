CHARLOTTE, N.C. (STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualifications for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).

Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#21. Boardwalk Billy’s Raw Bar & Ribs Crown Point

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1636 Sardis Rd N, Charlotte, NC 28270-2406

#20. Seoul Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1400 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28203-4114

#19. Let’s Meat Kbbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1400 S Church St Next Door to Seoul Food, Charlotte, NC 28203-4114

#18. Sweet Lew’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 923 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-2712

#17. Bubba’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4400 Sunset Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216-2354

#16. Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 5121 Trojan Dr, Charlotte, NC 28278-6694

#15. Bill Spoon’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5524 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217-4120

#14. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8948 J M Keynes Dr Suite 420, Charlotte, NC 28262-8432

#13. Bobbee O’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

#12. The Q Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10822 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-2602

#11. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11212 Providence Rd W corner of Providence Rd W and Johnston Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-1535

#10. Noble Smoke

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2216 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208-4041

#9. Bar-b-q King

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 2900 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208-5624

#8. Mac’s Speed Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2414 Sandy Porter Rd Steele Creek, Charlotte, NC 28273-3692

#7. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13840 Steele Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278-7547

#6. Sauceman’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 228 West Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4404

#5. Mac’s Speed Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2511 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5011

#4. McKoy’s SmokeHouse and Saloon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (588 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4630 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1847

#3. Midwood Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12410 Johnston Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

#2. Midwood Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,025 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1401 Central Ave Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28205-5143

#1. Midwood Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 540 Brandywine Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

