CHARLOTTE, N.C. (STACKER) — There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Charlotte using data from Yelp. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. The Tasty Bowl Subs N Such

– Rating: 5.0/5 (167 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2900 Westinghouse Blvd Ste 116 Charlotte, NC 28273

– Categories: Indian, Mexican, Thai

#29. Fresh Med Mediterranean Fusion Food Truck

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3500 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211

– Categories: Mediterranean, Food Trucks

#28. Ohana Poke

– Rating: 5.0/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 320 South Tryon St Ste 114 Charlotte, NC 28202

– Categories: Hawaiian, Poke

#27. Kilted Buffalo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1212 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28204

– Categories: Sports Bars, Barbeque

#26. Guatelinda Antojitos Chapines

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 6016 The Plz Charlotte, NC 28215

– Categories: Latin American

#25. AmiMya Latin Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 1610 Oakhurst Commons Dr Unit 401 Charlotte, NC 28205

– Categories: Latin American

#24. Nana’s Porch

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 9545 Pinnacle Dr Charlotte, NC 28262

– Categories: Food Trucks, Southern, Caterers

#23. Brazilian Eats & Treats

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 16049 Johnston Rd Ste K Charlotte, NC 28277

– Categories: Bakeries, Brazilian, Sandwiches

#22. Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle

– Rating: 5.0/5 (36 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3429 Toringdon Way Ste 104 Charlotte, NC 28277

– Categories: Noodles

#21. Enat Ethiopian Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (164 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4450 The Plz Ste D Charlotte, NC 28215

– Categories: Ethiopian, Vegetarian, Vegan

#20. Pasta & Provisions

– Rating: 5.0/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 1600 S Mint St Charlotte, NC 28203

– Categories: Delis, Pasta Shops

#19. Pupusa 503

– Rating: 5.0/5 (50 reviews)

– Address: 850 Chancellor Park Dr Ste C Charlotte, NC 28213

– Categories: Salvadoran

#18. Urban Sweets

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 222 West Blvd Ste S114 Charlotte, NC 28203

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Macarons, Sandwiches

#17. Poppycox

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 3500 Latrobe Dr Ste 300 Charlotte, NC 28211

– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers

#16. Sweet Crunch Waffles

– Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 224 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202

– Categories: Waffles, Desserts, Chocolatiers & Shops

#15. Enat Ethiopian Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 1115 N Brevard St Charlotte, NC 28206

– Categories: Ethiopian, Vegan, African

#14. Nile Ethiopian Restaurant & Grocery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3113 N Sharon Amity Rd Charlotte, NC 28205

– Categories: Ethiopian, Grocery

#13. Mama Gee’s Takeout Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 509 Beatties Ford Rd Charlotte, NC 28216

– Categories: African

#12. Potbelly BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: Charlotte, NC 28203

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbeque, Sandwiches

#11. Caribbean Fusion Food

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: Charlotte, NC 28262

– Categories: Food Trucks, Caribbean

#10. Fairweather

– Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 424 E 36th St Unit 2 30Six NoDa. Charlotte, NC 28205

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Beer, Wine & Spirits, Seafood

#9. Little Village Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 901 East 4th St Charlotte, NC 28204

– Categories: Greek, Mediterranean

#8. Hot Tamale

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: Charlotte, NC 28212

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#7. Q’s Culinary Cart

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: Charlotte, NC 28203

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Street Vendors

#6. Love In Action Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 4419 Tuckaseegee Rd Charlotte, NC 28208

– Categories: Vegan, Vegetarian, Cafes

#5. Tacos El PotosinO

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 7146 E Independence Blvd Ste E Charlotte, NC 28227

– Categories: Mexican

#4. Ches Rodnais

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 70 Clanton Rd Charlotte, NC 28217

– Categories: American (Traditional)

#3. Bodega Food Wagon

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: Charlotte, NC 28209

– Categories: Food Trucks, Dominican

#2. Sun Burger Vegan Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 1530 Elizabeth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205

– Categories: Vegan, Caribbean, Burgers

#1. Archive

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2023 Beatties Ford Rd Ste D Charlotte, NC 28216

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Coffee Roasteries, Themed Cafes

