CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least 11 robbery incidents since April 1, 2023, have targeted Hispanics, according to a CMPD study.

These instances have taken place in several divisions which include Eastway, Hickory Grove, Independence, and North.

Police say the suspects in the cases are targeting Hispanic individuals at either late night or early morning, specifically in apartment complex parking lots.

Detectives advise they’re working to identify the suspects and determine if the cases are linked.

“Try to park in well-lit areas & avoid congregating in parking lots, especially late at night,” a CMPD spokesperson wrote.