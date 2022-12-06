CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Queen City News has compiled the top Christmas-themed events across the Charlotte area this holiday season.

Our list showcases numerous places where you can eat, drink, play, and be merry!

Speedway Christmas | Drive-in Movie Night

Are you ready to see nearly four miles of lights set to the best holiday music?

On Thursdays, you can receive $5 off admission with your donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children 14 and under to the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and Toy Drive!

Movie Schedule | Queen City News Drive-In Movie Nights

Dec. 8-11: Elf

Elf Dec. 15-18: A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story Dec. 19-Dec. 25: The Polar Express

The Polar Express Dec. 29-Jan. 1: Home Alone

For more information, please click here!

Light the Knights | Charlotte Knights Baseball

Light the Knights Festival is all new this holiday season. The outfield is now an ice skating rink and snow tubing hill.

Plus, enjoy light shows, live entertainment, holiday treats, Christmas trees, shopping, Santa, snow, and more! Location: Truist Field, Now – January 6!

For more information, please click here.

McAdenville | Christmas Town U.S.A

Walk or drive through their downtown area to view the frosty majesty of the winter landscape.

Green, red and white lights will shine from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each night. Arrive early to enjoy dinner at Terra Mia Ristorante, a craft beer or glass of wine at 115 Craft, and shop at Mona’s Boutique and Gifts, The Modest Market, and Revolver Records.

An evening in Christmas Town U.S.A. is like a magical trip back in time. Enjoy!

For more information, please click here.

Ice Skating | US National White Water Center

Every year, the Upper Pond of the whitewater system converts into a one-of-a-kind ice skating experience open to all ages and experience levels. Available now through mid-February!

The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique skating space split into four distinct skating areas, including two ice trails and two free skate zones.

Centered in the converted pond is an on-ice Airstream serving hot and cold beverages when guests need a skate break.

For more information, please click here.

Goodyear House Patio | Igloos

Igloo season is here at the Goodyear House in NoDa and it’s the perfect experience to get you in the holiday spirit!

“We are rolling out an igloo surprise next week for y’all and we’re SO pumped to share! Stay tuned,” the Goodyear House said over the weekend.

For more information, please click here.

Merchant and Trade | Igloo Experience

Sip, snack, and socialize in your very own Igloo this winter season. There are three seatings available each evening, 5pm-7pm, 7:30pm-9:30pm, and 10pm-12am.

All Igloo guests must be age 21+. Reservations Required.

For more information, please click here.

Optimist Hall CLT | Cookies with Santa

Santa Claus is comin’ to the hall, this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Snap a photo with Kris Kringle, decorate a sugar cookie, and take Spindle Bar‘s hot chocolate bar for a spin!

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery | Christmas Market

OMB’s Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas Market) is a truly unique experience unlike any other in the Charlotte area.

OMB transforms their Biergarten into a German-style Christmas Village with traditional huts for shopping, holiday music, tons of lights, Gluhwein (their spiced wine pronounced “Gloo-vine,”) hot cocoa, festive food, and warm fire pits. OMB will have 40+ vendors each weekend.

For more information on this month’s events, click here.

Carowinds | WinterFest

Make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Select nights through January 1, 2023. Click here for their holiday schedule!

Mistletoe Market | Camp North End

Mistletoe Market is on December: 10 and 17 from 4 – 8 p.m. All are welcome to eat, drink, shop, and be merry at Camp with friends, fam, and lovers in tow.

Visit the #campfam businesses in all three districts for hot meals and cool gifts, post up in the Camp North Pole igloos, get cozy by a fire pit, shop Vintage Charlotte curated market vendors, enjoy photo moments and decor by Studio Cultivate, keep an eye out for #reindogsonparade, and listen to live music with a warm holiday drink. Click here for details!

Metropolitan Charlotte | Merry Midtown

Santa Clause is coming to town during Merry Midtown at Metropolitan. Enjoy free digital images, a hot cocoa bar, cookies, face painting, and more. First come, first serve.

December 17, 2022, 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Phillips Place | Holiday Celebration & Shopping Stroll

Celebrate the season with exclusive offers, seasonal treats and beverages, and more on Thursday, Dec. 8. Plus, enjoy photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides, face painting, Christmas carolers, balloon art, and more in the courtyard from 4 – 7 p.m.

Details here.

The Ballantyne Charlotte Hotel | Gingerbread Lane

Visit The Ballantyne to view an enchanting display of gingerbread creations from novice to professional bakers. Gingerbread Lane is free to visit and open daily from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm from December 1 to December 26.

Attendees may vote on their favorite entries with $1 minimum donation per vote. All proceeds will benefit Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital (LCH).

Festive hot cocoa and libations will be offered from their life-size gingerbread hut.

To add a holiday event to our growing list, please email digital@qcnews.com