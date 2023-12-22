FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown to Christmas has begun, but for many at the South Carolina Welcome Center off Interstate 77 Friday, they’re counting down the hours left in their cross-country drives.

“It will be 23 hours total,” Ann Meyer of Ontario, Canada, said.

“[We are on] hour seven,” Becky Hall of Ohio said. “Last year we flew in, and on Christmas Eve there was an ice storm it’s Pittsburgh, so we were delayed by three hours, so this year we decided that we would drive.”

This year, AAA Carolinas estimated at 3 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday travel stretch.

Law enforcement officers say the high volume makes this time of year one of the deadliest on the roads.

“With that extra congestion, is going to come more collisions and other dangers that drivers need to be aware of on our roadways as they travel,” N.C. State Trooper Robert Rogers said.

Roads are expected to be the most congested on Saturday, the day before Christmas Eve.

Those flying by air could also face congestion before boarding their flights.

Around noon Friday, officers directed traffic as a line of cars along Wilkinson Boulevard waited to turn left into Charlotte Douglas International.

The airport-related traffic was less severe compared to last month when some travelers ditched their car to walk to the terminal in order to make their Thanksgiving flights.