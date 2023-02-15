CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plans for demolition have gone forward for a well-known home in Charlotte’s McCrorey Heights neighborhood.

The home, which was known as the Heard Home, was bought by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in 2022 and was torn to the ground Wednesday in a move that has saddened and angered some neighbors nearby.

Efforts to save the Heard Home–which was once home to Isaac Heard, an engineer who later worked for the city of Charlotte and was considered a leader in Charlotte’s African-American community, included a last-minute petition that gathered hundreds of signatures.

“It has so much more meaning that it…shouldn’t have been demolished,” said resident Winston Robinson.

In an interview Tuesday with Queen City News, Lyles confirmed the plans for the home’s demolishment, though she did not specify when. Hours later, a bulldozer was at the door to the Madison Avenue residence.

“I understand why it had to come down,” said Marilyn Twitty Graham, who grew up in the neighborhood. “Because of water and foundational damage underneath the house.”

The petition’s organizer, who is also part of the neighborhood’s historic district committee, said the petition was started without knowledge of who the owner was at the time.

“This is not a personal attack on the mayor,” said Angela Stoyanovitch. I think people are being careful with what they say, but the reality is we just destroyed another historic home.”

Lyles said she has plans to live in the community and to build a new home in the Heard Home’s place that will fit within the restrictions of the historic district.