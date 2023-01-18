CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Firefighters arrived to see heavy flames and fire showing from the building.

Officials said the home was under construction. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.