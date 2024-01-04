CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old man at a northwest Charlotte home, CMPD said.

The deadly encounter occurred shortly after 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, in the 5200 block of Swearngan Road.

As CMPD officers and Medic arrived at the scene, they found Ganiyu Ibrahim, 59, deceased. The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old, was arrested at the home Thursday night.

Authorities said the young teen turned themselves in at the crime scene and was transported to the Law Enforcement Center in uptown Charlotte to be interviewed by detectives.

Following the interview, the 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The teen suspect has been transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility in Cabarrus County.

This case remains active and ongoing, CMPD said.