CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they’ve identified the victim and suspect in an Easter Sunday morning homicide.

Authorities said Laura Miller, 35, died near the 900 block of Southwood Oaks Lane. They also identified a suspect, Miguel Gonzalez Rosales, in the woman’s death.

Police arrested Rosales and took him to the Uptown Law Enforcement Center on Sunday. Rosales is facing charges of murder, desecrating a body, and auto theft.

On Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they began a homicide investigation after finding Miller’s body in southeast Charlotte.

It is unclear at this time what exactly occurred, however, CMPD said all parties involved knew each other. CSI, Medic, the Charlotte Fire Dept., Victim Services, the DA’s Office, and Operations Command were among the departments that responded to the crime scene.