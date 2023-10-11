CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed in an early morning shooting in east Charlotte and a suspect is being sought, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to a reported shooting near 6600 Wenda Place in east Charlotte. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

This remains an open and active investigation. CSI, Operations Command, Victim Services, Charlotte Fire, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the crime scene.

CMPD said traffic delays were expected in the area Wednesday near Idlewild Road.

The murder comes on the heels of another homicide Tuesday night in the University City area where a man was found shot to death.