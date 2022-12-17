CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident late Saturday afternoon near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area.

No details were given on the victim and there is no mention of an arrest. This is an active investigation and we’ll have more details once they come into the newsroom.