CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to calls around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 2300 block of Rachel Street.

CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim deceased. CMPD said the call came from someone who was walking through the area and thought they saw a dead body.

Det. Foley addressed the media, Det. Moore will be the lead, and Chief Jennings was also on the scene.

The DA’s Office and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.