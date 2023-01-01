CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim.

There is no mention of an arrest or a motive and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.

Officers also responded to an incident near 900 Moretz Ave. sometime before 1:30 a.m. near the Druid Hills neighborhood. A death investigation was being conducted there, officers said. No additional details were provided.