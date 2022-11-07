CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Detectives responded to the crime scene between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, in the 400 block of Drury Drive.

CMPD told Queen City News at the scene two people reportedly got into an argument with each other and one person shot and killed the other.

A person of interest is being questioned at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story at QCnews.com