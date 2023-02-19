CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident late Sunday afternoon near 901 Lynn Street.

Queen City News reporter Sydney Hieberger was on scene and learned a 17-year-old victim had been shot and killed.

No other details have been provided yet and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles put out a release over the weekend condoning the city’s violence and rising number of homicides.

I am deeply troubled and saddened at the homicides that have been occurring in our city. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims, and I want them to know our community stands with them during this difficult time.

I assure you our law enforcement officials are working diligently to investigate each incident and hold those responsible accountable. These senseless acts of violence are unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte.

The city will continue to work with our partners in the community and expand programs such as Alternatives to Violence to create a safe and secure community for all, where every individual feels valued, respected, and protected.