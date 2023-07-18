CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning in a northwest Charlotte residential community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

Officers responded to calls after 5 a.m. regarding the incident near 500 Porter Street in a residential area in northwest Charlotte. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness who was at the scene and is not being described as a suspect is being interviewed at CMPD’s Uptown headquarters. Another person of interest is also being questioned.

CMPD said on the scene they do not believe this is a domestic violence incident or a home invasion.