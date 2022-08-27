CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting homicide Saturday morning in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Saturday morning around 7:40 a.m. near 5000 Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte. A man, later identified as Keventz Harris, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex near a gazebo and was pronounced dead on the scene, Queen City News learned.

Operations Command, CFD, the DA’s Office, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Condron is handling the case.

QCN was on the scene and CMPD there is no suspect yet. This remains an active investigation.

This is the 82nd homicide of the year in Charlotte.