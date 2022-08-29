CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for murder in connection to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in south Charlotte, CMPD said.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, was located on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and arrested for murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The juvenile has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility, CMPD said.

The deadly shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, near the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, near a U-Haul business.

William Gotherman II, 59, was found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD said. Gotherman’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously at 704-334-1600.