CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A weekend shooting has left one person dead in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. near 500 Skipwith Place in southwest Charlotte. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, CFD, Medic, victim services, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.