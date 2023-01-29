CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday afternoon near 1300 Choyce Ave.

One victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CSI, the DA’s Office, victim services, and operations command were among the department that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation. Det. Sinnott is the lead on the case.