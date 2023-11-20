CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. outside the WaterWalk Hotel in southwest Charlotte on West Arrowood Road. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, CMPD said.

CMPD spoke on scene and said they believe a confrontation developed overnight before the shooting occurred stemming from a series of car break-ins. CMPD said no suspects are being sought at this time.

