CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway near Ballantyne following a deadly overnight shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

This is the second deadly shooting in Charlotte this weekend.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday near 12600 Atkins Circle Drive off Johnston Road near I-485 at what appeared to be a strip of townhomes.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. On scene, CMPD said an initial investigation revealed an altercation had taken place between the victim and the suspect.

The first homicide investigation occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near 500 Peppervine Lane in south Charlotte regarding calls about a welfare check. Justin Johnson, 33, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect or motive is mentioned, and this remains an active investigation. Det. Fitch is the lead on the case.