CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway near Camp North End, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident around 4:22 p.m. near 600 W 24th St. near Camp North End off Graham Street. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers they believed they saw a suspect flee in a vehicle, and CMPD says they are currently reviewing area surveillance footage.