CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway near NoDa Saturday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:45 a.m. near 100 Atando Ave. near NoDa. A man was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive given in the incident.

The DA’s Office, CSI, victim services, operations command, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

