CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The second Charlotte homicide on New Year’s Day is being investigated, this one in west Charlotte near a Hilton Hotel, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 4 p.m. near 3500 W. Tyvola Road in west Charlotte. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police report.

CFD, Medic, victim services, operations command, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Akers is the lead on the case.

This is the second homicide investigation on New Year’s Day. A homicide investigation took place overnight Sunday in northeast Charlotte.

No arrests or motives were given in either of the homicides.