CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A popular eatery in the Enderly community is closed indefinitely following an electrical fire Wednesday.

Structure Fire Update; 3400 block of Tuckaseegee; Restaurant; 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 1 hour; no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation. https://t.co/bdzS97owwt — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 17, 2023

The fire at the Tuckaseegee Road location was contained within an hour by 30 firefighters, Charlotte Fire said and fire and smoke were visible upon arrival. CFD said the cause of the fire was electrical.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the road was closed between Karendale Avenue and Glenwood Drive.

The restaurant said that while the University location on North Tryon Street will be open, the Tuckaseegee Road spot is now closed indefinitely. Chef Andario runs the operation and, according to a post on his social media accounts, had just done a Mother’s Day event for Hornets forward Kelly Oubre, Jr. three days ago.