CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency crews are responding to a house fully engulfed in a fire Thursday morning, Charlotte Fire said.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the incident Thursday morning near 3000 East Independence Boulevard. The house was fully engulfed upon arrival, CFD said.

BREAKING: Charlotte Fire is responding to another house fire Thursday morning, this one in east Charlotte. (Video courtesy of @CharlotteFD)



DETAILS: https://t.co/vAlYWRN8ns pic.twitter.com/BcrelvARLN — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) September 21, 2023

The circumstances surrounding the fire are still unclear and this remains an active investigation.

Queen City News has a crew on scene. It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. This is the second overnight fire CFD has responded to having earlier extinguished a blaze at a home construction site near North Tryon Street in the Lockwood neighborhood.