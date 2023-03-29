CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new high school being built near Ballantyne means thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg students will be on the move once it opens next year.

A draft of the new boundary maps was just released by CMS. The changes don’t just impact parents and students, but homeowners too.

South Charlotte and Ballantyne are a homebuyer’s dream, and not just because of the homes.

“They are moving here for a lot of those schools, Ardrey Kell, Myers Park, South Meck,” said Kimberly Magette, realtor and owner of The Kimberly Magette Group.

Schools were a big factor when Caren Morris bought her Ballantyne home years ago.

“That definitely was a consideration, we wanted to make sure that there were good schools, good public schools nearby,” said Morris.

Now she and her daughter are going to have to make another decision — where her daughter will spend her senior year of high school.

Caren’s daughter is slated to be rezoned to attend the new school, but according to CMS’s current guidance, seniors only will have a choice to stay at their current school or move to the new school when it’s set to open in the Fall 2024.

“I think her main concern would be being with her peers,” said Morris.

According to the first draft of the new district boundary map, the communities that will be rezoned to go to the new high school off North Community House Road are Lake Wylie, Pineville, the northern part of Ballantyne, White Oak and McAlpine.

“Currently, those homes are zoned for award-winning schools,” said Magette.

U.S News & World Report ranks Ardrey Kell 10th in North Carolina, Myers Park 52nd and South Meck 68th based off factors including performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well schools prepare students for college.

But a change in school boundaries could mean uncertainty with the real estate market.

“Right now, those homes are zoned for really hot school districts, and it just becomes a big unknown,” said Magette.

But change is sometimes necessary.

“Ardrey Kell is a wonderful school but it’s large and it’s growing every year, so I’m really pleased to hear they are building a new school,” Morris said.