CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As auto workers in Michigan continue to strike, local mechanics are wondering just how long the picket line will stay active, and what the impact will be on autobody shops around the nation.

“It can just be a massive problem for everybody,” said McClure Collision Center collision consultant Thomas Kazanji.

Kazanji says most local shops haven’t felt the strike’s impact just yet, but if the protest persists, it could feel like COVID 2.0 in terms of supply chain issues. At that time, manufacturer shutdowns made getting auto parts feel like a months-long mission.

“It’ll pass on from the manufacturer that sublets companies who make the parts to give to the dealer. So, if they’re not producing them and the dealer doesn’t have them, then we can’t get them,” said Kazanji.

President Joe Biden joined the UAW picket line in Detroit on Tuesday, urging workers to “stick to it.” It marked the first time in recent history a US president had joined a picket line.

“Unions built the middle class. That’s a fact. So let’s keep going. You deserve what you’ve earned, and you’ve earned a hell of a lot more than what you’re getting paid now,” said President Biden.

As local shops await a possible parts shortage, the team at McClure Collision Center says there’s not much they can do to prepare other than to wait and hope for a speedy resolution.

“All these different options, to mass store all of these would be just impossible for us,” said Kazanji. “So, we’re just going with the flow.”