CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Continuation of road work on Interstate 277 will shut down lanes on the freeway this week.

N.C. Department of Transportation said contract crews will resume a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway section of I-277, requiring overnight ramp and lane closures in both directions.

The following closures will be in place Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning:

From U.S. 74 to the outer loop

From the outer loop to Church/Graham streets

Ramp from I-77 North to I-277 Inner (exit 11A)

Right lane closure on the outer loop near Tenth Street

Two left lanes closed on I-277 Inner near N.C. Music Factory Boulevard

NCDOT asks drivers to expect congestion and exercise caution through construction areas.

Work will be suspended over the Labor Day holiday, resuming Tuesday night, Sept. 5. All closures are weather dependent and subject to change.