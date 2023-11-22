CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huge crowds are packing Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A light crowd was seen at the airport Wednesday morning, but that’s expected to quickly change. On Tuesday it took up to an hour and a half to two hours for drivers to go a mile just to get to the terminal.

A TSA agent told Queen City News they anticipate screening 40,000 passengers on Wednesday, known typically as the busiest travel day of the year.

Screen times were 10 minutes at around 8 a.m. and that doesn’t even include TSA Pre-Check.