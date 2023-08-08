Charlotte Water officials say they’re working to contain a fuel spill in Little Sugar Creek after a single-car wreck this morning on I-277.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Water officials say they’re working to contain a fuel spill after a single-car wreck this morning on I-277.

Officials say the Tuesday morning wreck near North Davidson Street (between mile marker 3A and 3B on I-277 outer) resulted in a saddle tank rupture. The impact ended up discharging about 20 gallons of diesel into Little Sugar Creek.

Officials say response efforts are underway, including using floating booms across the creek. These booms serve to help contain and collect the fuel for removal. A strong odor is still present in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services say the scene is active environmental cleanup will continue to oversee for several more days until officials say they can recover all the diesel and conditions restored. The agency has not observed any negative impact on the creek’s biological environment.

There are no threats to human health from the discharge, but people should avoid direct contact with the contaminated water.