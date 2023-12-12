CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are heavy backups on Interstate 485 following a crash near the onramp to I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at mile marker 67, and there is four miles of congestion on I-485 Outer, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

According to the Medic, one person has life-threatening injuries and another has serious injuries; both were transported to Atrium Health CMC.

There are also delays on South Tryon near I-485. The traffic is expected to clear by 8:40 p.m.