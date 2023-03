CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wreck on the I-485 Outer Loop has shut down traffic this morning.

The Monday morning wreck happened near the South Boulevard (Exit 65) interchange. Traffic backups started near Exit 3 (Arrowood Road).

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 4 lanes of outer 485 at Westinghouse Bv closed due to automobile accident. Hazmat team on scene clearing fuel from overturned vehicle. Use caution and try to find an alternate route. Significant delays in area. Use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/5gU3PWxF3i — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 27, 2023

MEDIC reports no transports to any medical center, but Hazmat crews worked to clean fuel from the scene.

N.C. DOT officials say they hope to get the road cleared before 7:30 a.m.