CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate-77 has reopened in both directions just north of uptown Charlotte following ‘police activity’ in the area, according to CMPD and NCDOT.

NCDOT and CMPD said Lasalle Street was closed at Atando Avenue and I-77 was closed in both directions at the Lasalle Street exit. I-77 has reopened in both directions at Exit 12, however, six miles of congestion remain on I-77 North, authorities said.

Drivers have been asked to use caution when traveling in the area. NCDOT reports that the closure began around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Details on the exact circumstances of the ‘police activity’ are limited at this time.