CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are miles of backups on Interstate 77 northbound due to a crash Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2:32 p.m. at mile marker 8 between Remount Road and West Boulevard. One lane is closed, but traffic is backed up beyond Tyvola Road (Exit 5).

The N.C. Department of Transportation expects he traffic impact to be high, and the incident to be cleared by 4:32 p.m.