CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A part of I-117 in south Charlotte is closed after a crash Friday, according to NCDOT.

The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-77 near West Arrowood Road.

Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m.

The expected traffic impact is high, and travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.