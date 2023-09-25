CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 77 North is closed at Clanton Road due to a shooting, according to local officials.

One person from was transported with non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound just before 4 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported. No arrests have been made.

N.C. Department of Transportation said the incident occurred at 4:54 p.m. just north of Exit 7 (Clanton Road). It’s causing heavy delays back to Arrowood Road (Exit 3).

NCDOT expects the road to be cleared by 8:54 p.m.