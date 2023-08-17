CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An North Carolina official say that new traffic lanes could come to the Interstate 77 South corridor, but the funding will be up to Charlotte city leaders.

North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson Jennifer Thompson said Thursday a working group involving NCDOT and the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) evaluated Cintra’s unsolicited proposal.

Cintra is the Spanish-owned company that houses I-77 Mobility Partners. It already manages the I-77 express lanes from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville, which were completed in 2019.

CRTPO leaders reportedly decided not to move forward with the proposal this week. State officials said this current project has been in the works since 2014, and CRPTO endorsed NCDOT in February to perform an analysis of a potential public-private partnership funding approach versus using the N.C. Turnpike Authority.

The ultimate plan calls for widening I-77 with express lanes.

“This is not a NCDOT decision,” Thompson said.

But the widening project is still on the table. Thompson related that her agency has provided information to CRTPO about the project at their request and will continue to do so.

Toll concept still lingers

Thompson said that proposed tolls in the Charlotte area still could be an option. In addition to I-77, the southern section of I-485 from Independence Boulevard to I-77 is slated for them. That project is scheduled for a winter 2024 completion.

However, NCDOT officials say Charlotte leaders must decide where funding would come from a public/private plan, the N.C. Turnpike Authority or another method.

NCDOT officials say if CRTPO develops a plan, a bid process would be necessary for selecting a contractor. Thompson also related there would also be an opportunity for public feedback.