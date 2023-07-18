CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — I-85 North drivers are seeing delays after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.
N.C. Department of Transportation officials say the wreck occurred around 4:30 a.m. They estimate the road will reopen around 8:30 a.m.
MEDIC said two patients got transported from the scene. One with serious injuries the other with minor injuries.
For an alternative route, take N.C. 16 South (Exit 36) to I-277. Follow that interstate to I-77 North (Exit 5A) and take that to get back on Interstate 85.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.