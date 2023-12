CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes are closed on Interstate 85 South in after a crash Wednesday night.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, three lanes are closed near Exit 30 (Sam Wilson Road) in west Charlotte. The incident occurred at 10:28 p.m. and traffic was seen backed up onto the on-ramp from I-485.

Officials expect the scene to clear by 11:30 p.m.