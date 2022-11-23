CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — I-85 south is partially closed Wednesday afternoon and the left lane of I-85 northbound is shut down following a crash in northeast Charlotte, NCDOT said.

Part of I-85 southbound and part of northbound are closed at Exit 41, W Sugar Creek Road. The accident looks to involve a tractor-trailer.

Medic confirms three people sustained minor injuries in the crash. No word on what caused the accident at this time.

Drivers have been advised to stay alert in the area.

Detour: Drivers should take Exit 48 for I-485 Outer. Continue on I-485 Outer to Exit 23 (I-77 South). Continue on I-77 South to Exit 38 to re-access I-85.