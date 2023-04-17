CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. DOT officials cleared a wreck that closed two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Monday morning.
MEDIC reported one person was transported to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.
Interstate 85 traffic is delayed in Charlotte Monday morning after a wreck.
