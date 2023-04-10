CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More trouble could be on the way to Charlotte Area Transit System because of what leaders say is excessive bus operator absences.

CATS operators received a letter in their work mailboxes from Steve Hamelin, General Manager of Transit Management of Charlotte, the private company that hires and manages bus operators for CATS.

In the letter, Hamelin says he’s “concerned and mystified” that absences continue to be a problem for bus operators even after the latest union contract made operators with certain tenure among the highest paid on the east coast.

Operators spoke to Queen City News anonymously, expressing their concerns about the allegations and possible job cuts.

“I thought it was really a slap in the face,” an operator said. “I thought that the company and the union and the drivers were trying to work toward a better work relationship. I just didn’t think that that was anything good.”

According to numbers from CATS leaders, there are 447 operators, which means about 20% of the operator staff have been in hot water for attendance. According to Hamelin, 23 operators are in point trouble for attendance. He says the repeated callouts or drivers living mid-shift result in hundreds if not thousands of missed weekly trips.

“Drivers don’t feel appreciated,” an operator said. “They don’t feel safe, and when you say you don’t feel safe, being at work, you’re gonna find ways not to go to work if you can.”

In the letter, Hamelin wrote:

“Contingency plans are being formulated by CATS to make additional service cuts unless TMOC can stabilize service levels going forward, possibly cutting at least 40 bus operator positions.”

Hamelin calls on operators to “step up and do their part to make this a better place to work” to avoid negative consequences and a loss of jobs.

“Before you can really think about firing somebody, you should think of why they’re in this situation,” an operator said.

Operators say they continue to deal with unruly passengers and unsafe situations. The letter states transit leaders have added ambassadors and security guards to help operators feel safe and supported.

“I haven’t really seen anything; I don’t feel safe,” an operator said. “I know; I haven’t heard any drivers say that they feel safer by anything they have done.”

Current policy says any unplanned absence without a doctor’s note is considered an unexcused absence which counts as a point against operators. Operators that reach seven points are in danger of termination. CATS leaders drop off points for good attendance, allowing operators to redeem themselves before getting fired.

“We get sick. We got people that have little issues; it happens. But the point being that you can’t keep drivers; that’s got nothing to do with us,” an operator said. “These people tell us why they are leaving, and we tell you why they’re leaving, and you don’t want to fix the problem. So now you want to threaten the [operators] that you have.”

Operators we spoke to also pointed out that the rail line have not been running on schedule. When rail lines are not operating, transit leaders implement a bus bridge which makes bus drivers pick up the slack. They question if CATS leaders are considering those numbers.

“You know, this goes a lot deeper than a lot of people think it is,” an operator said. “They need to change the everyday fabric of operations and everything before this will ever be straightened out.”

CATS leaders hosted a town hall meeting late last month with CATS interim CEO for bus operators.

Operators say the meeting was scheduled for 4:30 a.m., which made it difficult for operators to attend. Operators we spoke to would like to see another meeting at a more convenient time when they can address concerns with leadership.

Transit Management of Charlotte did not respond to calls for an interview and further context on the letter. Currently, CATS leaders say there are more than 100 openings for bus operators.

Several hiring events are planned for upcoming weeks to help fill open positions.