CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three lawsuits have been filed by families whose loved ones rest somewhere on the grounds of York Memorial Park, after families and former employees accuse the cemetery of “desecrating” and “mislabeling” gravesites.

For the first time, as a group, the families and former employees of the cemetery on South Tryon Street met Thursday afternoon. They are desperate to have answers so they can continue to grieve their lose of life after being left confused as to where their loved ones are buried.

“I just want to know where my mother is,” said Kay Morrison-Sanders. “I would just love to bring flowers to her grave.”

She not only has a mother who has been misplaced at York Memorial, a property under Carothers Holding Company LLC, but she worked at the facility as a grief counselor for close to a decade.

Morrison-Sanders claims she was fired from the position about alerting other individuals that the cemetery did not have proper documentation of where individuals were specifically buried onsite.

“I sustained nine-and-a-half years, only to find out they don’t know where my mother is,” she said. “They guarantee they’re going to find her. They still haven’t found her.”

Her story is eerily similar to other families who have now filed three lawsuits against York Memorial.

The lawsuits allege a variety of problems, including the excavation of gravesites without proper notification or approval from families, the placement of markers on wrong gravesites, improper documentation — or lack thereof — of who is buried where and gravesites being sold to multiple people without proper notification.

Andria Buyers, who said she lost her mother’s site at York Memorial said it was disheartening to know she may not be buried in the same area. She also doesn’t know if the spot she’s gone to visit her mother is the spot where she was buried.

“What if someone dies in our family?” Buyers said. “What are you guys going to do? You can’t just put them anywhere.”

Lavonne Hayes says she’s been met with pushback over her complaints.

“People keep saying, ‘Oh, something’s wrong with her,’” explained Lavonne Hayes. “Nothing’s wrong with me, I just can’t find my family.”

Hayes’ father, Cpl. Thomas S. Jones, is a World War II veteran who was buried with a military gravesite marker. However, since his burial in 1965, the headstone has allegedly been moved to a second spot, and then was removed from the gravesite all together.

Hayes said she was told her father’s site was not where she had been visiting it since she was a child, but rather in between a narrow row between two other veterans.

There is now no grave marker that she’s been able to find.

The same goes for her mother who had reportedly paid to be buried next to her husband.

“My mother would not stand for any of this!” Hayes said. “If I don’t do anything right today, I just hope that I’m making her proud to know that I’m doing something to get it right.”

Attorneys for York Memorial Park declined to answer any media questions, but released the following statement, “We are aware of the situation at York Memorial. We do not comment on ongoing legal matters. We are working with the proper channels to get these matters resolved.”

The lawsuits can be found here from Robin Morris, Natalia Little, et al, and Hubert Simpson.