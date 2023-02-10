CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has agreed to terms with Illinois-based search firm BWP & Associates to find the future leader of the school district.

The recommendation was made by the district’s ad-hoc committee, who, on Wednesday, picked the firm as being the best option for the district.

The full proposal by the firm and its timeline of when they expect major movements can be found below:

That recommendation resulted from a weeks-long discussion and review of 10 search firms who submitted proposals to become the district’s choice.

By Wednesday, the committee had whittled the decision to four before choosing BWP & Associates.

“The reality is we had many excellent choices offered to us through the RFP process, which I think proves that the CMS brand is very strong in the education world,” search committee chair Summer Nunn stated. “However, after a full review of all the responses, our committee, and subsequently our Board, unanimously agreed that BWP is the right choice. I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Debra Hill, Dr. Percy Mack, Dr. Kevin Castner, and their entire team over the next few months.”

“BWP is delighted at being selected from a field of outstanding consulting firms,” Dr. Debra Hill added. “We look forward to engaging with the CMS Board and entire community to find the best ‘match and fit’ to lead the district in your vision to create an innovative, inclusive student-centered environment through educational excellence.”

The firm was also chosen because of a variety of additional benefits it brings to the search, including a list of long-term hires at other districts, a diverse make-up of hires that reflect the community they were formed, and a team to assist with the first 100 days of transition for the district and the superintendent.

By Friday, BWP & Associates Managing Director Dr. Hill and her team had begun to finalize the vacancy position postings and had scheduled a trip to San Antonio to attend the National Association of School Administration conference to inform potential candidates of the posting.

“Some good candidates may not even know it’s open,” Dr. Hill said.

According to Dr. Hill, the ambitious timeline of finding a hire by April-May can still be met if the district and Board are ready to make decisions fast.

“They’re going to have to move it,” she said. “They will not be allowed to take three weeks to decide if they want to do this. We have a deadline; we have pieces to move.”

CMS is one of six school districts the firm has agreed to help find a new superintendent, but it faces a larger challenge than most due to its student population size.

“More people are retiring,” Dr. Hill said. “Education is a hard field to work in; in the number of districts in the United States, only about two percent have student populations with 100 or more; that automatically limits the number of people.”