CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two dogs were euthanized following an attack that seriously injured two women in the Mallard Creek area on Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The violent incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 18, near apartments close to Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive.

Bridgett Clark, who runs a nearby daycare, says she jumped in to get the two dogs to stop the first of two attacks. A witness says the first victim’s daughter showed up with a gun, saying she would kill the dogs.

“I could see her on the ground, and I just take off running from there,” said Clark.

Clark heard car horns honking outside her daycare, and when she came outside, she saw drivers trying to distract two dogs as they attacked a woman.

She called 911 and tried to get the pair of Cane Corso mixes to stop mauling the woman.

“I’m like, ‘Come, come!’ And I see them turn and start to come to me,” said Clark.

She says only one dog had a leash and a collar, and she wrapped the leash around both dogs to get them under control, explaining the victim’s daughter drove up with her boyfriend a short time later.

“She has a gun, and she saying, ‘I’m going to kill them, I’m going to kill them!’ and I’m screaming, ‘No, no, no!'” Clark explained. “The dogs get in front of me as if to protect me, and the dogs pushed me over, and they just went for her, and I held on to the leash as tight as I could, and that’s when this happened (shows her arm) because they just lunged at her.”

Clark got the dogs off the second victim and didn’t even realize she got scraped up when she got pulled by the dogs.

She said everything was calm again until there was another disruption across the street.

“At that time, I heard, ‘Pow!’ I heard the gun go off, and I see he’s got the gun pointed down into the ground,” said Clark.

She says the second victim’s boyfriend fired off the gun, and one of her daycare parents asked him to stop shooting, and he did.

Clark says the dog’s owner showed up about an hour after the attack, and she never saw the owner before that.

Clark wishes things would have happened differently, but stepping in to help isn’t one of them.

“The second attack—did it need to happen? In my opinion, because I was right there, it could have very well been avoided,” she explained. “Do I feel sorry for her that she was attacked? Absolutely. I hope that she recovers and that she is well. My main thought was her mother because of what I saw. I saw her getting attacked as well.”

MEDIC told Queen City News Monday that both dog attack victims were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say neither dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination.

The dogs were sent off to the state lab to be tested for rabies, and Animal Care and Control says those results will take several days.